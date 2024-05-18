Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, DG NCC, Sikh delegation call on LG

SRINAGAR, MAY 17: Several delegations including film-maker Rohit Shetty called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Bollywood filmmaker, Rohit Shetty met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan.

Later, Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh, Director General, National Cadet Corps called on Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan. He was accompanied by Maj Gen Rajesh Kumar Sachdeva, ADG, NCC Directorate, J&K, and Ladakh.

The DG NCC discussed with the Lt Governor various important matters about the expansion of the National Cadet Corps in the UT of J&K.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor presented a citation to the NCC Directorate for its excellent performance and well-organized training in Jammu Kashmir.

Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Dr Piyush Singla, Secretary, School Education and Sh Subash Chander Chhibber, Director, Youth, Services and Sports were also present during the meeting.

Later a joint delegation of All Sikh Minority Employees Association and All Employees Joint Association Kashmir (M) led by its President Ms Jagmeet Kour Bali called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Subsequently, several delegations including Advocates from Kashmir headed by Advocate Shafiq Ahmad Shah; civil society members and residents from Baramulla and Kokernag; Tribal Community members from Bandipora and Baramulla also called on the Lt Governor

.