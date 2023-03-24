Srinagar: The Meteorological Department has forecast widespread rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir from Friday afternoon.

𝙏𝙤𝙙𝙖𝙮 & 𝙏𝙤𝙢𝙤𝙧𝙧𝙤𝙬 (24-25𝙩𝙝): Widespread Rain/Thunderstorm with snowfall over higher reaches at most places of J&K with possibility of Hailstorm in plains. Thunderstorm may be accompanied by strong gusty winds. Rain likely to commence from afternoon onwards.

26-28𝙩𝙝: Mainly Dry.

𝘼𝙙𝙫𝙞𝙨𝙤𝙧𝙮:

1.Postpone Spraying of Orchards.

2.Travel after confirming road status from concerned traffic police