Srinagar: The Meteorological Department has forecast widespread rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir from Friday afternoon.
Check out the latest weather forecast issued by the MeT office:
𝙏𝙤𝙙𝙖𝙮 & 𝙏𝙤𝙢𝙤𝙧𝙧𝙤𝙬 (24-25𝙩𝙝): Widespread Rain/Thunderstorm with snowfall over higher reaches at most places of J&K with possibility of Hailstorm in plains. Thunderstorm may be accompanied by strong gusty winds. Rain likely to commence from afternoon onwards.
26-28𝙩𝙝: Mainly Dry.
𝘼𝙙𝙫𝙞𝙨𝙤𝙧𝙮:
1.Postpone Spraying of Orchards.
2.Travel after confirming road status from concerned traffic police