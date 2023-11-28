Srinagar: The three day KASHPEX 2023, i.e. State Level Philatelic Exhibition was inaugurated by Brig K Bhardwaj, Brig HQ 15 Corps along with Col Vinod Kumar, Chief Postmaster General, J&K Circle, at SKICC here today.

The event was also attended by Col Faraz, Col GS (IW), HQ 15 Corps and Shri Athar Aamir Khan, Commissioner SMC and CEO, Srinagar Smart City Limited.

In line with said promotional endeavor, Department of Posts, J&K Circle has organized the KASHPEX-2023 from November 28 to 30, where approximately 50,000 postage stamps and other philatelic items are on display.

The exhibition will highlight India’s history, culture, art and heritage across years through stamps and pictural collections. India Post scented stamps are also on display besides some rare and old stamps dating back to 1800s and 1900s. The exhibition is a rare opportunity to see some of the best stamps, first day covers, miniature sheets, stamp cards etc from India and other countries.

The philatelic exhibition will be open to general public from 11 am to 4 pm on all three days.

It also aims to be a platform to introduce a whole new generation about philately and its delightful charms. As part of promoting philately as a hobby among school children, philatelic kits were distributed among school children besides holding of Seminar and Workshop on Philately by renowned philatelists of the country and state.

As part of the Event, a special cover on Ghanta Ghar Lal Chowk was also released. The special cover was released in acknowledgment of the Srinagar being developed and recognized as Smart City and the iconic importance of Ghanta Ghar in the history and culture of Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, Col Vinod Kumar, Chief Postmaster General, J&K Circle while addressing the audience highlighted the role of India Post in the lives of common people and the vast network of India Post. He said, that the role of India Post in ensuring Financial inclusion while ensuring last mile delivery of mails was also emphasized. Col Kumar urged the audience predominantly comprising of school children to take Philately as a hobby having twin benefits of enhancement of knowledge and monetary value.

Athar Aamir Khan, Commissioner SMC and CEO Srinagar Smart City Limited while addressing the gathering threw light on the vast network of India Post. He urged school children to pursue the hobby of stamp collection and also invited people of Srinagar Smart City to visit the exhibition. He also acknowledged the release of Special Cover on Ghanta Ghar which has achieved prime importance in the context of revamp of Srinagar city and transmission into Smart City.

A special attraction of the exhibition, “My Stamp” which is a personalized stamp, was presented to Chief Guest by Col Vinod Kumar on the occasion. The personalization is achieved by printing a thumb nail image of the customer’s photograph and logos of institutions, or images of artwork, heritage buildings, famous tourist places, historical cities, wildlife, other animals and birds etc., on a selected template sheet having Postage Stamps.

Philately, the collection of stamps, is said to be the king of hobbies and hobby of kings. Philately is more than a hobby. Philately increases our knowledge of history, culture, art and nature and is a lifestyle choice that can help us connect and ground ourselves.

Pankaj K. Mishra, Director Postal Services, J&K presented the vote of thanks. Dr P.P. Singh, Director of Accounts (Postal) also attended the event.

The proceedings of the event were conducted by TV presenter Azhar Hajini.