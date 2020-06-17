This Kashmir BJP leader wants ‘surgical strike’ on China to ‘kill 2000 of their soldiers’

Srinagar: BJP leader in Kashmir Sofi Muhammad Yousuf Wednesday strongly advocated “a surgical strike on China” to avenge the death of 20 Indian Army soldiers including a colonel who were killed in a violent faceoff in Galwan in Ladakh on Monday night.

Yousuf’s statement has come at a time when military commanders of India and China are finding ways to de-escalate the tension between the two sides in the wake of deadly face-off.

“Yesterday, Chinese army killed 20 Indian soldiers including an officer. The action was responded effectively by the Indian army. Many Chinese soldiers were killed as well,” Yousuf told news agency Kashmir Indepth News Service (KINS).

He added that that it was time to avenge the killings.

“My appeal to the Prime Minister Narendra Modiji is to launch a massive surgical strike on the Chinese army to avenge the killing of our 20 soldiers including an officer. If Chinese army has killed our 20 soldiers, our army should kill their 2000 army men to teach them a lesson,” Yousuf said.

“The way our army taught a lesson by going inside Pakistan and by launching a surgical strike there. There should be a strike on the same lines.”

He said that Chinese army must go back to their territory without any delay if they want peace at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh.

Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Yousuf said that “it’s not 1965 war today, when the then Prime Minister Jawhar Lal Nehru begged the Chinese army not to attack India.”

“Today, our Prime Minister is Modiji who is committed to protect the nation’s territorial integrity by all means,” he said, adding that there is no question of “entering into any pact that challenges the country’s sovereignty.”

Yousuf said that Chinese products have been torched by the Indian citizens across India.

“China is facing huge losses ever since Indian citizens started boycotting the Chinese products. Imagine 1.30 Crore Indian citizens boycotting Chinese products. Chinese economy will shrink with each passing day,” said Yousuf. (KINS)