YSS G’bal inspires voter awareness through cycle race

GANDERBAL: The Youth Services and Sports (YSS) department Ganderbal today orchestrated a remarkable cycle race for girls as part of the Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) program.

The event witnessed an overwhelming response from young girls, highlighting their dedication to becoming active participants in the democratic process.

Commencing from the iconic clock tower in Duderhama, the race took the scenic route to the Government College of Physical Education in Gadoora, Ganderbal, where the race concluded amidst enthusiastic cheers.

The spirited participation of student girls underscored their eagerness to contribute to the democratic ethos of the nation.

They expressed gratitude to the YSS department and the Nodal Officer of SVEEP for organizing a purposeful event tailored specifically for girls.

The presentation ceremony, graced by senior department officials, honored outstanding student players with trophies and medals, recognizing their unwavering dedication and sportsmanship.

In addition to the cycle race, GHS Shallabugh of Zone Ganderbal conducted a road rally, where students and school officials raised voting awareness slogans, emphasizing the importance of participation in the upcoming Lok Sabha 2024 elections.

Moreover, across the district, various sports events were organized as part of the annual calendar of activities. Zone Hariganiwan hosted a zonal level cycle race for boys in the U/14 years age group, promoting sportsmanship and healthy competition.

Furthermore, Zone Tullamulla organized events in basketball, table tennis, chess, carrom, and cricket across educational institutions, providing a platform for enthusiastic students to showcase their talents at the grassroots level.