Signature Campaign for voter awareness held at Sumbal

BANDIPORA: Under Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) initiative, the Sub Divisional Administration Sumbal in collaboration with District Election Office Bandipora today organised a signature campaign at Irrigation Colony Sumbal.

The programme was aimed to promote ethical voting, raise awareness on voter rights and responsibility of electoral participation.

The signature campaign was inaugurated by Dy. District Election Officer Bandipora, Mohammad Rafeeq Bhat along with Sub Divisional Magistrate Sumbal (ARO 14-Sonawari) Aamir Choudhary.

SDPO Sumbal and AERO Sumbal (Tehsildar Sumbal) were also present on the occasion.

With the theme ‘20 May 2024, I WILL VOTE FOR SURE’ the signature campaign was aimed to instill in voters the importance of responsible voting and informed decisions.

The Dy.DEO said that the campaign will play a crucial role in spreading the message of ethical and inducement-free voting among voters across the district.

On the occasion, selfie points were also installed with the message ‘Nothing Like Voting, I vote for Sure’ to promote voter awareness and engagement.

Large gathering of the public besides officers and officials of various departments marked signatures on the ‘Signature Campaign Board’ placed at the main gate of Irrigation Colony.