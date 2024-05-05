Shri Amarnath Yatra: IGP Kashmir chairs joint security coordination meet

Ganderbal, May 4: IGP Kashmir VK Birdi chaired a joint security coordination meeting In connection with GELS-2024 and the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra.

DIG CKR Rajiv Pandey and SSP Sandeep Gupta were also present in the meeting. An official said that a joint security review meeting at held by DPO Ganderbal in connection with GELS-2024 & forthcoming Amarnath Ji Yatra-24.

He said the meeting was attended by Gh Hassan DySP Hqr’s Ganderbal, Dy. SP PC Ganderbal Aftab Bukhari & other senior officers of Police & CAPF.

He said that at the outset of the meeting, SSP Ganderbal briefed IGP Kashmir about the overall security scenario of the District and provided insights about the existing security grid for GELS-2024. The discussions encompassed various facets, including intelligence gathering, threat assessments, and emergency response & other protocols into election preparedness efforts and induction of CAPF Coys across the district for the smooth conduct of the Parliamentary Election.

The meeting focused on devising strategies to ensure public safety and upholding the integrity of the electoral process.

The official said that IGP Kashmir urged SSP Ganderbal and their counterparts in CAPF and RR to critically evaluate and enhance existing strategies to thwart any potential terror activities.

IGP Kashmir further directed the officers to work without any prejudice, take stern action against those violating the law, and ensure that law enforcement agencies are well prepared to respond quickly and effectively to any emergent situations.

Moreover, a threadbare discussion was held given the forthcoming Amarnath Ji Yatra-24, and a detailed security review of all locations en route including Transit camps and base camps at Baltal and Domail was taken into consideration. Senior officers also reviewed traffic management for the smooth passage of Yatra convoys, availability of parking places, and Disaster management plan. Finally, IGP Kashmir directed all the officers to have coordination at every level for the smooth conduct of Amarnath Ji Yatra-2024 he added.