PHQ sanctions retirement gift of Rs 3.17 Cr to 317 cops

Srinagar: As a token of appreciation for their services to the Organization, Police headquarters J&K has sanctioned a retirement gift of Rs 3.17 Crore in favor of 317 personnel of J&K Police who retired from services on 30th of April 2024 after attaining superannuation or voluntary retirement.

Sanction has been issued vide PHQ J&K order No. 1127 of 2024 in favor of 24 gazetted officers, 216 non-gazetted officers, and 77 lower subordinates. The personnel belong to different units and wings of the organization.

A retirement gift of rupees one lakh each is sanctioned to police personnel from the Contributory Police Welfare Fund at the time of his/her retirement. The gift serves as a token of appreciation for his/her services rendered to the department.

Police Headquarters has been sanctioning scholarships, rewards, and welfare loan relief for police personnel, wards of martyred and serving/retired Police personnel under different schemes to boost the morale of their wards or help them in times of need.