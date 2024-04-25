AS College organises Election Mascot-Making Competition

SRINAGAR: Amar Singh College today organized the election Mascot-making Competition under Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) to disseminate awareness about the election process among young and first-time voters.

The event was organized as part of SVEEP initiatives led by the District Election Officer Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat.

Organised under the leadership of Prof (Dr.) Sheikh Ajaz Bashir, Nodal Principal Kashmir Division Colleges and Principal Amar Singh College, the event witnessed a remarkable turnout of students eager to contribute to promoting electoral participation and voter awareness.

More than 60 students exhibited their artistic skills to promote the biggest festival of Indian democracy, making the event a resounding success.

The proceedings of the event were held at Taseer Hall and the inaugural speech was delivered by the principal.

Professor Aijaz also accentuated that the election mascot will play a big role in these campaigns by inspiring ethical and effective voting.

Prof. Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, Convenor ELC, Prof. Shahnawaz Muntazir, Prof. Pervaiz Ahmad Lone and Dr. Zubair Nazeer participated in the event and motivated the students.