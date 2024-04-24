BJP chief Raina to cast vote for non-BJP candidate

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina will not be voting for the BJP on the May 7 elections for the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency, as the saffron party has not fielded any candidate in the strategic constituency.

The Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat will go to polls on May 7 in the third phase of general elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

BJP has not fielded any candidates for the Srinagar and Baramulla constituencies as well, where polling will be held on May 13 and May 20 respectively.

Facing severe criticism over not fielding candidates on the three Lok Sabha seats, especially on Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency, Raina said that the party high command has decided not to contest elections in Kashmir.

“We were interested in contesting elections from all the three Lok Sabha seats in Kashmir on our own but at times some decisions are made to achieve a larger goal,” he said.

Raina hails from Nowshera assembly constituency in Rajouri district.

Raina said, “We are supporting those parties which are patriotic, working for betterment of Kashmir, strengthening peace and brotherhood and are eager to serve the society.”

With BJP not in the race, Raina, however, will cast his vote in favour of the party or candidate of his choice on May 7.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference leader Mian Altaf are in direct contest from the constituency.

During an April 16 rally at Jammu’s Paloura, the Union home minister Amit Shah had urged the people of Kashmir not to vote for ‘dynastic parties’ like National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party and the Congress.

The BJP believes in winning hearts which will ultimately lead to the Lotus, the BJP’s poll symbol, blooming across Kashmir, Union home minister Amit Shah had said, rejecting the rival parties’ charge that the saffron party was more interested in the land of Kashmir than the welfare of its people.

Reaching out to youngsters of Kashmir, Shah had said, “I want to clear the misgivings being created among Kashmiri youths that the BJP wants to take the land of Kashmir by force. The BJP is not among those who occupy land by force but believes in winning the hearts of people.”

