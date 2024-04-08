NCERT Warns Against Copyright Infringement of Educational Materials

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has issued an advisory warning against copyright infringement of its educational materials while stating that some “unscrupulous publishers” are publishing its textbook’s content under their own name without permission.

“Advisory on Copyrights Infringement in use of Educational Materials designed and developed by NCERT is herewith released as public notice. Stakeholders are requested to honour the Copyrights Advisory issued by NCERT in letter and spirit,” the NCERT stated on X.

PRESS RELEASE – Advisory on Copyrights Infringement in use of Educational Materials designed and developed by NCERT is herewith released as public notice. Stakeholders are requested to honour the Copyrights Advisory issued by NCERT in letter and spirit.



NCERT, stated in a press release, that it is responsible for developing and disseminating textbooks for all stages of school Education, and has long been regarded as an authorised repository of educational teaching and learning resources.

“It has come to the notice of NCERT that a few unscrupulous publishers are printing NCERT school textbooks which are available on the NCERT website, under their own name without obtaining permission from NCERT,” the release stated.

The educational body said that anyone individual or entity who publishes the content of NCERT textbooks for commercial purposes without obtaining copyright permission shall be proceeded against in accordance with the Copyright Act 1957.

It has also called on the general public to stay away from such textbooks or workbooks as their content may be factually incorrect as well as against the basic philosophy of National Curriculum Framework 2023.

Any individual who comes across such pirated textbooks or workbooks should immediately inform NCERT through email at pd.ncert@nic.in. Any publisher desirous of using the name NCERT in its publication should send a proposal to the Publication Division NCERT, Aurobindo Marg, New Delhi-16 or by email at secy.ncert@nic.in, it added. (ANI)

