‘Inclement weather’: SMC responds swiftly to clear inundation

SRINAGAR: In the face of heavy rainfall, the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has demonstrated exemplary work, with its staff particularly the drainage wing was seen working tirelessly on ground to tackle the issue of water inundation due to continuous and heavy rainfall.

With areas like Gogji Bagh, Hazratbal, Pamposh Colony, Palpora, Sir Sayed Market Gogji Bagh, Humhama, Bemina, Jawahar Nagar, Khanyar, Eidgah, HMT, TRC, Makia Point Boulevard, etc., affected by water logging, SMC swiftly mobilized its men and machinery to address the situation with remarkable efficiency.

Through the strategic use of dewatering machines and the deployment of personnel, the SMC is effectively managing the storm water, ensuring minimal disruption to the residents of Srinagar.

The corporation’s strong commitment to citizen welfare is evident in its prompt response to grievances reported through its 24×7 Control Room/ Social Media Platform. By maintaining a vigilant stance and engaging in proactive communication, the SMC aims to deliver seamless services to the residents of Srinagar.

Driven by a dedication to the well-being of residents, the SMC vows to continue taking proactive measures to address any challenges arising from adverse weather conditions.

For further information or assistance, citizens are encouraged to contact the 24×7 Control Room of Srinagar Municipal Corporation through the following helpline numbers: – 0194-2470465, – 0194-2474499, – 1800-180-7038.