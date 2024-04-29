‘Flood Alert:’ DC Kulgam visits flood hotspots

SRINAGAR: Authorities on Monday rescued nomadic families in the Ashtal area in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district and shifted them to a safer place.

An official said that they rescued the stranded nomadic families in the Ashtal area after receiving inputs and immediately formed a team, which reached out to them.

“The nomadic families along with livestock were to a nearby Government School. They were provided with all essentials,” he said.

The rescued families have expressed their gratitude to the authorities for shifting them to a safer place.

Meanwhile, the Kulgam Administration has established a District Level Control Room in view of incessant rain.

“In view of the incessant rainfall from last couple of days and prediction of more rains, Tehsildars/Naib Tehsildars and District officers connected with execution of District Disaster Management Plan (DDMP) are hereby enjoined upon to maintain their headquarters,” reads an official order.