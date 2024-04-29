DC Pulwama assesses flood response measures

PULWAMA: Deputy Commissioner Pulwama, Dr. Basharat Qayoom, today conducted an extensive visit to different areas in the district to assess the flow of water and monitor the flood control situation, besides reviewing the preparedness and timely response to any potential water-related emergency.

Accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioners of Pulwama and Awantipora, as well as other senior officers, the DC visited flood control room in Kakapora and key areas including Kakapora, Kandizal, Bajbagh, Samboora, and other areas.

During the visit, specific locations were identified for safeguarding and ensuring timely evacuation of the masses in case of any emergency situation.

The DC directed concerned officers to ensure that the teams are stationed at strategic locations round the clock and are fully equipped.

The proactive approach taken by the district administration in assessing potential risks and ensuring preparedness reflects its commitment to the safety and well-being of the residents of Pulwama.

Dr Basharat emphasized the importance of coordination and swift action in response to any water-related challenges, and assured that all necessary measures are being taken to mitigate risks and protect the community.