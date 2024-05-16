Amit Shah likely to visit Srinagar today

Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Srinagar on Thursday evening, officials sources said here on Wednesday.

Top official sources said that Shah will arrive in Srinagar tomorrow evening and will stay for a night.

He said that the next day Shah is scheduled to meet various delegations including civil society members and BJP Karyakartas.

Shah’s visit to Srinagar comes amid the Lok Sabha polls being held across the country, however, the BJP has not fielded any candidate for 3 seats in the Kashmir Valley.

Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency went to polls in the 4th phase on May 13, recording a voter turnout of over 38 percent – the highest since 1996 in the Lok Sabha elections.

Baramulla and Anantnag-Rajouri seats will go to polls on May 20 and May 25 respectively in the 7-phase Lok Sabha polls. Results will be declared on June 04.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur also confirmed that Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Srinagar tomorrow to meet several delegations.

This will be the second visit of Shah to Jammu and Kashmir in the last month.

On April 16, Shah addressed a public meeting at Manhas Sabha Ground, Paloura in Jammu where he highlighted how the union territory has benefitted the most under PM Modi’s governance and stressed how “the time when stone pelting, blasts and ‘manhood saya’ of Article 370 loomed over Jammu and Kashmir” has now been scrapped.

Hailing the abrogation of Article 370, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated: “If someone has benefitted the maximum in the 10 years of PM Modi’s govt then it has been the brothers and sisters of Jammu and Kashmir…There was a time when stone pelting, blasts, and ‘manhoos saya’ of Article 370 loomed over Jammu and Kashmir. Today, it has been scrapped…The youth have laptops instead of stones in their hands.”

During the public address, Shah hit out at Farooq Abdullah and the PDP saying: “Today, I want to tell the youth of the valley which parties have exploited the youth in the name of protecting the valley. I want to ask Farooq Abdullah and the PDP which party has conducted the most fake encounters. Who fired bullets at the children of Kashmir? Who put guns in the hands of Kashmiri children? These are the three parties. Modi may have stopped fake encounters, but he has ended terrorism and put the boys to work”