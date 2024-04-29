Kupwara-Sopore Highway Closed Due to Flash Floods

SRINAGAR: Incessant rainfall across Kashmir valley has resulted in flash floods, inundation of roads, leading to the temporarily closure of Kupwara-Sopore national highway in North Kashmir, official said on Monday.

An official from civil administration told that the heavy downpour has caused rapid increase in the water level, inundation of national highway at multiple locations including Kawari, Wodhpora in Handwara jurisdiction.

Keeping in view the same, as a precautionary measure to ensure safety of commuters and to prevent any untoward incident, the stretch has been temporarily closed for the traffic and the traffic has been diverted.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with relevant agencies to address the aftermath of the flash flooding,” the official added. (KNO)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)