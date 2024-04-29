DC B’la visits landslide hit B’la-Baba Reshi road site

BARAMULLA: Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Minga Sherpa, today conducted an onsite visit to assess the situation at the Baba Reshi-Baramulla Road, which has been severely impacted by landslides at Cherdari after the relentless and continuous rainfall that has been battering the Valley for the past few days.

The aim of the visit was to take firsthand appraisal of the extent of damage caused by the landslides, as well as to gauge the challenge faced by the local community due to landslides.

The DC during the visit interacted with the residents of the area and assured them that the issue has been escalated with the concerned department and the road connectivity will be restored as soon as the weather improves.

Furthermore, Minga Sherpa said that all the Executive Engineers across the district have been instructed to clear all the roads that have been obstructed due to landslides and ensure their seamless connectivity.

Additionally, the DC said that advisory has been issued in view of the bad weather conditions and all the ADCs and SDMs across the sub-divisions of the district have been directed to take precautionary measures to safeguard the lives of the residents during this challenging weather.

Meanwhile, on the directions of the DC, the men and machinery across all the Municipalities of Baramulla were working tirelessly amid challenging weather conditions, clearing water logging to make the roads and other places accessible for the public and traffic movement.