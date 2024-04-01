Sadanand Vasant Date assumes role as new NIA chief

Sadanand Vasant Date, a 1990 batch IPS officer of the Maharashtra cadre, has assumed charge as the new Chief of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), succeeding Dinkar Gupta, who retired today.

Date previously served as the Chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in Maharashtra before joining the NIA. He has held several key positions in Maharashtra, including Police Commissioner of Mir Bhayandar Vasai Virar, Joint Commissioner of Law and Order, and Joint Commissioner of the Crime Branch in Mumbai.

Additionally, Date has served two terms in the Government of India, first as Deputy Inspector General in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and later as Inspector General in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

In recognition of his bravery and service, Date was awarded the President’s Police Medal for Gallantry in 2008 for his role in combating the terrorists during the November 2008 Mumbai attacks. He has also been honored with the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2007 and the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2014.