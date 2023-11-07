The use of crude electronic devices and power theft has always posed a challenge to the government. In this regard, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri recently enjoined upon Deputy Commissioners to sensitise people about disadvantages of usage of crude electronic appliances. He said that appropriate action should be taken against misuse of electricity, hooking and power theft. Crude electronic devices often lack safety mechanisms and consume excessive power, straining the electricity grid. Their usage not only increases the demand on the power supply but also poses a fire hazard due to the potential overloading of circuits. Moreover, the absence of quality control or adherence to safety standards with these devices makes them a risky choice for consumers. Hooking, the illegal act of connecting to the power supply without authorization, is a grave concern. It deprives the power supply of revenue and, consequently, affects the quality of service provided to legitimate consumers. Power theft, which includes activities such as meter tampering or bypassing, further compounds the problem. The power theft and unethical power consumption practices are not only unlawful but also have adverse effects on the overall power distribution system. They damage transformers and costly gadgets at receiving stations, leading to increased maintenance costs and more frequent outages. One of the primary responsibilities of government agencies, particularly the Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Department (PDD), is to replace Low Tension (LT) and High Tension (HT) power wires with coated insulated cables. This essential infrastructure upgrade will not only enhance the quality of the electrical distribution system but also help eliminate the menace of hooking once and for all. The consequences of inaction in dealing with this issue are significant. A perpetually compromised power distribution system results in frequent blackouts and voltage fluctuations. These problems negatively impact households, businesses, and essential services. Moreover, the financial implications are staggering, as revenue losses due to power theft and power misuse deprive the power department of essential resources required for infrastructure improvements. Losses incurred through power theft and unethical power consumption eventually translate into higher tariffs for the remaining consumers, leading to increased electricity bills. To address the challenges related to power consumption effectively, a holistic approach is necessary. Appropriate action against the misuse of electricity and power theft must be taken. Implementing strict enforcement measures, including legal penalties, can act as a deterrent. The replacement of outdated power lines with coated insulated cables is crucial. This upgrade will not only prevent hooking but also enhance the overall safety and reliability of the power supply. Introducing advanced metering and monitoring systems can help detect power theft and unethical consumption. Smart grid technologies can offer real-time data and control, enhancing the efficiency of the electrical infrastructure. Though smart meters were being installed, many have stopped updating readings. As a result, consumers are not getting the latest readings for over a month now and therefore they are unable to pay the bills. The authorities should rectify this at the earliest to avoid inconvenience to the consumers.

