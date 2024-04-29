Srinagar admin chalk out evacuation plan to meet any exigency

Srinagar, Apr 29: Authorities in Srinagar have devised a holistic evacuation plan amid an imminent flood threat posed by the ongoing incessant rains in different localities of the summer capital.

In Phase-I, the people of Kursoo Padshahi Bagh, Mehjoor Nagar, Charlipora, Gund Chandal, Naik Pora, and Kursoo Ghat are to be evacuated to Sanatnagar Marriage Hall and inhabitants of Rambagh, Old Barzulla, Gung Bugh, Bulbul Bagh inhabitants are to be shifted to Marriage Hall Goripora.

In Phase II, the Jawahar Nagar, Lal Mandi, and Ikhrajpora inhabitants are to be shifted to ERA Complex Rambagh, and residents of Gogji Bagh, Solina, Alochi Bagh, and Magarmal Bagh to MET High School Rawatpora.

Under Phase-II only, the inhabitants of Maisuma, Gow Kadal, Kukar Bazar, Sheikh Bagh, Abi Guzar, and Samandar Bagh Barbarshah are to be evacuated to IMPA