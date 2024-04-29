Suggestions

April 29, 2024

Suggestions

·
1 min read

Srinagar admin chalk out evacuation plan to meet any exigency

by
April 29, 2024
flood2

Srinagar, Apr 29: Authorities in Srinagar have devised a holistic evacuation plan amid an imminent flood threat posed by the ongoing incessant rains in different localities of the summer capital.

In Phase-I, the people of Kursoo Padshahi Bagh, Mehjoor Nagar, Charlipora, Gund Chandal, Naik Pora, and Kursoo Ghat are to be evacuated to Sanatnagar Marriage Hall and inhabitants of Rambagh, Old Barzulla, Gung Bugh, Bulbul Bagh inhabitants are to be shifted to Marriage Hall Goripora.

In Phase II, the Jawahar Nagar, Lal Mandi, and Ikhrajpora inhabitants are to be shifted to ERA Complex Rambagh, and residents of Gogji Bagh, Solina, Alochi Bagh, and Magarmal Bagh to MET High School Rawatpora.

Under Phase-II only, the inhabitants of Maisuma, Gow Kadal, Kukar Bazar, Sheikh Bagh, Abi Guzar, and Samandar Bagh Barbarshah are to be evacuated to IMPA

Discover more from The Kashmir Monitor

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Don't miss a beat! The Kashmir Monitor delivers the latest Kashmir news, sports highlights from every league, political updates, entertainment buzz, and tech innovations happening right now.

Related Post

Avatar of

A Newspaper company in Kashmir

Leave a Reply

 