Secretary Civil Aviation reviews Jammu airport expansion

SRINAGAR, APRIL 29: Secretary, of the Civil Aviation Department (CAD), Mohammad Aijaz Asad, today chaired a meeting at the Civil Secretariat to review the progress of works being executed under the Jammu Airport expansion project.

The meeting had a detailed discussion on various issues regarding the expansion of Jammu Airport including shifting of cattle sheds and hatcheries, shifting of the Animal Husbandry Office, demolition of private structures, disbursement of structural compensation, physical progress/ infrastructural development of Jammu Airport terminal and land acquisition for the Apron.

The Secretary was informed about the work done, so far, besides apprising of the issues related to removal of structures, handing over possession of the land, and other miscellaneous project-related matters.

To ensure the seamless execution of the prestigious project, the Secretary asked the concerned officers to work in a coordinated manner and expedite the pace of progress on the project for timely completion.

He asked the Director Animal Husbandry Department to start shifting cattle from Belicharana to the new farm at Chattha as soon as it is made functional by PWD in the first week of May 2024. He also said that an alternate mechanism has to be evolved to shift the poultry within a fixed period to prevent undue delays. He further directed the concerned authorities to remove all illegal structures within 100 meters of the Airport boundary as requested by the Airport Authority(AAI).

It was informed in the meeting that the new farm at Chattha has been completed in all respects and the project is being executed in two separate segments, in parallel, to ensure that it is completed before deadlines. It was also revealed that the majority of the required land had already been provided to the Airport Authority while a few left issues will be sorted out shortly.

The meeting was attended by officers from the District Administration Jammu, Animal Husbandry Department, Jammu, AAI, Jammu Airport, Public Works Department, Jammu, and the Civil Aviation Department.