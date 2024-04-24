Record Breaking

The largest Tulip garden in Asia has experienced an unprecedented surge in visitors this season, with over 4.2 lakh people, including nearly 3,000 foreign tourists, flocking to witness the breathtaking display of colorful bloom. Last year’s record of 3.7 lakh visitors has already been surpassed. Now, as the summer season approaches, it is essential for the government to take proactive measures to prepare for the influx of tourists expected during this time. To ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience for visitors while also safeguarding the natural environment, the government should consider implementing the following measures. One of the primary areas of focus should be the enhancement of infrastructure in and around tourist destinations. This includes improving roads, parking facilities, and restroom facilities to accommodate the increased flow of visitors during the summer season. By upgrading infrastructure, the government can alleviate congestion and provide a more comfortable experience for tourists. Adequate tourist facilities are essential for catering to the needs of visitors. The government should ensure that there are enough accommodation options, restaurants, and souvenir shops available to meet the demands of tourists. Investing in tourist facilities not only enhances the visitor experience but also contributes to the local economy. Ensuring the safety of tourists is paramount. The government should further strengthen security measures in tourist areas by increasing surveillance and deploying law enforcement personnel. By creating a safe environment, the government can instill confidence in visitors and encourage them to explore the region without concerns for their safety. Effective promotional campaigns are vital for attracting tourists to the region during the summer season. The government should launch marketing initiatives highlighting the unique attractions and experiences available in the area. Protecting and preserving the natural environment is crucial for the long-term sustainability of tourism. The government should implement measures to reduce waste and promote sustainable tourism practices. This includes initiatives such as waste management programs, promoting eco-friendly transportation options, and raising awareness about the importance of environmental conservation among tourists. And as Kashmir prepares for the upcoming tourist season, concerns have been raised regarding the escalating airfares during this peak period, drawing attention from both tourism stakeholders and local residents. With the onset of the summer season, airfares between Srinagar and major Indian cities have seen a notable increase, impacting travel plans and financial considerations for tourists. Comparatively, Kashmir has become a more expensive option for Indian travelers in contrast to destinations like Dubai, Hong Kong, and Singapore. It is imperative for the government to intervene and regulate airfares to address this issue. Notably, in March 2023, a parliamentary panel urged the civil aviation ministry to establish price limits for airfares, aiming to prevent airlines from employing predatory pricing tactics under the pretext of a free-market economy. The panel stressed the importance of striking a balance between the commercial interests of private airlines and the welfare of passengers. However, the government had clarified that it does not support intervention in a free-market economy by imposing caps on airfares.

Discover more from The Kashmir Monitor Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.