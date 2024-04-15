Motorola Edge 50 Ultra to Feature 125W Fast Charging, Design Teased

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, Edge 50 Fusion, and Edge 50 Pro are expected to be announced in international markets on April 16. Just a day ahead of the anticipated release, the Chinese smartphone brand has seemingly teased the design and fast-charging details of the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra. The handset is shown to have a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. It is already confirmed to run on Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC.

Motorola, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), revealed that its upcoming Edge 50 series smartphone will come with 125W TurboPower fast charging. The company is still keeping the moniker under wraps for some reason, but it is evident that the handset in talks is the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra.

The teaser video gives a first look at the design of the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra. It is shown in a Peach Fuzz colour with a hole punch display and curved sides. It appears to have a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with support for OIS (optical image stabilisation).

Motorola earlier confirmed that Edge 50 Ultra will ship with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. A recent Geekbench listing also suggested it will run on Android 14 and offer up to 12GB RAM. It scored 1,947 points in single-core testing and a multi-core score of 5,149 on Geekbench.

As per past leaks, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra will get a 6.7-inch OLED display with 165Hz refresh rate. It could pack a 50-megapixel front camera and a 4,500mAh battery with 50W wireless charging support.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is expected to go on sale in the US with Motorola Edge+ 2024 or Edge Ultra 2024 moniker with a price tag of $999 (roughly Rs. 83,000).

The Motorola Edge 50 series with three entries — Motorola Edge 50 Pro, Motorola Edge 50 Fusion and Motorola Edge 50 Ultra — is expected to be unveiled on April 16 globally. The Motorola Edge 50 Pro with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC is already available in India. The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC.

