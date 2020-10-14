Militants from Kashmir will take shelter in Bihar if RJD gets elected: MoS Home Rai

Minister of State (MoS) for Home Nityanand Rai on Tuesday said that if Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is elected to power in Bihar then militants will escape Kashmir and take shelter in the state.

While, speaking at a public gathering in Vaishali in Bihar, Rai said: “Militants whom we are eliminating from Kashmir will escape and take shelter in Bihar if RJD is elected to power in the state. We will not let this happen. I have been trusted by the Prime Minister and the Home Minister.”

Soon after Rai’s statement, Congress slammed the Minister of State (MoS) for Home and said that he is insulting Bihar and Biharis.

Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh said that MoS Home is insulting the people of Bihar. “I want to say that this is an insult to Bihar and Biharis. There is no place for militants from Kashmir will take shelter in Bihar if RJD gets elected: Nityanand Rai, no matter who is in power in Bihar and who will come in power but militants from Kashmir will take shelter in Bihar if RJD gets elected: Nityanand Rai can not take shelter in Bihar,” he said.

बिहार में अगर RJD की सरकार बनी तो कश्मीर के आतंकी बिहार में पनाह ले लेंगे। ये कह रहे हैं देश के गृह राज्य मंत्री नित्यानंद राय। कुछ याद आया? pic.twitter.com/xxeARQDPl9 — Sukesh Ranjan (@RanjanSukesh) October 13, 2020

“It is not justified to make such a childish statement while in a decent position. He is a Minister of State for Home Affairs and has worked everywhere — in the Lok Sabha, in the Assembly of Bihar. We are friends, but his statement is against democracy and constitution of the country,” he added.

Elections for the 243-member Bihar Assembly will be held in three phases on October 28. The assembly polls will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The results will be declared in November 10.