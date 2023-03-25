Leh: In yet another feat adding a feather to the cap of accomplishments in the field of sports in Ladakh, Skater Skarma Tsultim has been selected for the Indian Junior Girls Team (Short Track Speed Skating) by the Ice Skating Association of India to represent India for an International Training/ Conditioning Camp to be held in Manila, Philippines 25th to 30th March 2023 & for the South East Asian Championship in Singapore, to be held from 31st March till 2nd April 2023.
She is the first Ladakhi girl to be selected for the Indian contingent.
Congratulating Skarma Tsultim on this triumph, Secretary, Youth Services and Sports, Ravinder Kumar expressed immense joy and ensured all support, including financial assistance.
Earlier, Skarma Tsultim played in the 18th National Figure & Speed Skating Championship and the 3rd Khelo India Winter Games, hosted at Gulmarg in February 2023. She won a Silver Medal in Junior Girls 15-19 age category for 500 meters Ice Short Track Speed Skating.
