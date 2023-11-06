Srinagar, November 6, 2023 – In an effort to internationalize agricultural education in the union territory, SKUAST-Kashmir is sending a group of 15 undergraduate students to WSU Australia. Sponsored by the World Bank-ICAR funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP), these students are embarking on a six-week international fellowship. This marks the sixth batch of students to participate in such programs, aimed at enhancing their skills and exposing them to global learning environments.

During their visit to WSU, the students will receive training in modern agricultural concepts, including the use of digital tools and AI & ML. The Vice Chancellor commended the students and encouraged them to be positive representatives of both the university and Jammu & Kashmir. He urged them to establish connections and explore opportunities for higher education at prestigious institutions, thus expanding the university’s global network.

The Vice Chancellor believes that this training will not only enhance the students’ skills but also prepare them for advanced careers in agricultural sciences. At a send-off ceremony, he engaged with the students’ parents, stressing the importance of such exposure visits in nurturing the next generation of leaders.

This batch of students comprises three boys and twelve girls from Kashmir, Jammu divisions, and Ladakh UT. As part of its international education initiative, over 70 students from SKUAST-Kashmir have completed exposure visits to renowned institutions in Australia, the USA, Thailand, and other countries in five previous batches.”