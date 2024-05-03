IUST hosts workshop in collaboration with SEBI, PHDCCI

AWANTIPORA: Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) hosted a one-day

workshop on ‘Investment Awareness’ in collaboration with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The program was aimed at enhancing investment awareness in the stock market, mutual funds, and bonds market.

During the program, experts from SEBI, PHDCCI, and IUST engaged with students and

aspiring investors. Bhartendra Kumar Gupta, Deputy General Manager, SEBI, commended IUST for its program and stressed the importance of industry interaction. He provided valuable insights on investment opportunities and strategies, available for the aspiring entrepreneurs.

Jasdeep Singh Kohli, Senior Manager, Bombay Stock Exchange, expanded on the BSE’s functions and significance in the Indian capital markets, affirming that the program at IUST is a commendable initiative. Sameer Wazir, Finance Officer and Prof. Parvez A Mir Director CIED IUST also interacted with the participants.