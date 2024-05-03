Audit cornerstone of KU’s commitment to excellence: VC

SRINAGAR: To develop a survey instrument by providing an extensive platform to stakeholders to collaborate on its refinement and implementation for the upcoming academic audit, the National Education Policy (NEP) Cell, University of Kashmir (KU), organised a two-day workshop that concluded here on Thursday.

Titled ‘Academic Audit in University of Kashmir: Developing Survey Instrument and Mechanism for Implementation’, the workshop focussed on advancing the academic audit initiative within the university, an official statement issued here read.

KU Vice Chancellor, Prof Nilofer Khan, highlighted the academic audit functions across both micro and macro levels within educational institutions and also addressed diverse facets of quality assurance and improvement.

“Academic audit is the cornerstone of the varsity’s commitment to academic excellence and this workshop encouraged dialogue and collaboration towards enhancing academic quality assurance,” Prof Khan said, adding that the stakeholders must engage in discussions, share expertise and contribute to the development of effective strategies for implementing and refining academic audit practices.

In his keynote, former Vice Chancellor, Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Awantipora, Prof Mushtaq Ahmad Siddiqi, emphasised on clear and measurable standards and criteria for academic quality across all aspects of teaching, research and administration.

“Academic audit is an important tool for ensuring accountability, transparency and continuous improvement in higher education institutions and universities need to adapt to changing educational landscapes and embrace best practices to enhance academic quality assurance,” he said.

Dean, Academic Affairs, KU, Prof Farooq Ahmad Masoodi, shared insights into the significance of academic audit in shaping the university’s educational landscape.

“The imperative for continuous improvement and innovation in academic processes to meet evolving educational needs is our objective,” he reiterated.

Dean, College Development Council (DCDC), KU, Prof Khurshid Ahmad Butt, stressed the pivotal role of audit in institutional governance and quality assurance within higher education.

“Academic audit is not merely a bureaucratic exercise, but a transformative process capable of shaping an institution’s future trajectory,” he maintained.

Reiterating the significance of academic audit, KU Registrar, Prof Naseer Iqbal, said: “Audit serves as a vital mechanism for evaluating our academic processes, identifying areas for improvement and reaffirming our dedication to delivering the highest standards of education to our students.”

Director, Directorate of Internal Quality Assurance (DIQA), Prof Manzoor Ahmad Shah, stated: “We have successfully devised a robust framework for academic audit that we can share with other academic institutions as an important reference.”

Chief Coordinator, NEP Cell, KU, Prof Mushtaq Ahmad Siddiqi, outlined the significant role of audit in realising the goals outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020,” he said. “We need to systematically evaluate academic processes and practices to pave the way for transformative changes that empower students and enhance the learning experience,” he added.