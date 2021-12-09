Markets across NCT of New Delhi were raided by Samsung in furtherance to court orders, which unearthed a shockingly large racket of the sale of fake, counterfeit and unauthorized ‘SAMSUNG LED TVs in the markets of the national capital.

Infringing and counterfeit products are estimated to be worth over Rs. 1.5 crore, fraudulently sold under the trademark ‘SAMSUNG’ were recovered.

Samsung, represented by their team of lawyers, ORTIS Law Offices based out of New Delhi and Ahmedabad, had filed multiple civil suits before various Courts in New Delhi, and highlighted the prevailing black marketing of fake LED TVs being sold across many markets in New Delhi. It was contended that these counterfeiters dupe and mislead customers by selling fake LED TVs illegally using Samsung’s trademark, by affixing stickers on low quality imported or locally manufactured cheap LED panels, essentially claiming such LEDs to be originals.

Samsung, through their team of advocates, had successfully obtained interim orders against these infringers and conducted surprise raids in the markets of Nehru Place, Gaffar, Lajpat and Krishna Nagar, with court appointed Commissioners. The raids covered various godowns, manufacturing units, and other premises of the counterfeiters, each of which contained hundreds of unbranded, cheap, and low-quality LED TVs, and stickers bearing the trademark ‘SAMSUNG’, ready to be affixed on the fake TVs and their packaging.

The counterfeiters were caught red-handed and it was revealed that some of these fake TVs were being imported, while others were locally manufactured, with fake brand stickers affixed later.

This massive recovery of over 600 fake LED TVs by Samsung has once again brought to light the issue plaguing the Indian markets, resulting in duping innocent consumers of their money.

How to identify a fake Samsung TV

Here is a list of the features that you can check to verify if a TV is counterfeit or original before purchasing it.

Check the Logo

Check the logo found on the TV. Counterfeit products will have a slightly modified logo from the original.

Check the Warranty Card

Warranty cards should be provided along with the TV. These will also have further information such as contact information

Call Customer Support

You can call the toll free number on the warranty card to confirm if the model number and serial number are valid.

Check TV User Interface (UI)

Click on the Menu > Support > Contact Samsung. Furthermore, for an original smart tv, the software should be able to update. So you can try to update the tv software to check if it is original.

Verify the Resolution

Verify that the resolution of the TV is as advertised on the packaging. You can verify the resolution by connecting the TV to a computer with an HDMI or VGA cable.

A genuine 4K TV will have a resolution of 3840 x 2160 whereas a fake 4K TV will have a lower resolution around 2880 x 2160. The picture quality on a fake TV will no be as clear and the quality will be lower compared to an original TV.