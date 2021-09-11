India reports 33,376 COVID-19 cases

India reported 33,376 new cases of Covid-19 and 308 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

According to the Union Health Ministry, 32,198 more persons recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. Besides, the active cases in the country now stand at 3,91,516.

The total cases till now are 3,32,08,330 while the total recoveries are 3,23,74,497 and the death toll has reached 4,42,317.

The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered so far in the country stands at 73,05,89,688, with 65,27,175 doses administered in the last 24 hours.