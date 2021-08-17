Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
India
··1 min read

India evacuates embassy staff from Kabul

An Indian Air Force aircraft on Tuesday left from Kabul to India carrying the Indian ambassador and other personnel as part of the emergency evacuation in view of the prevailing situation in the Afghan capital following its take over by the Taliban, people familiar with the development said.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said it was decided that the ambassador in Kabul and his Indian staff will move to India immediately in view of the prevailing circumstances.

 

“In view of the prevailing circumstances, it has been decided that our Ambassador in Kabul and his Indian staff will move to India immediately,” Bagchi tweeted.

An Indian Air Force C-17 heavy-lift transport aircraft brought back some personnel to India on Monday and Tuesday’s flight is the second one.


