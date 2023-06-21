By MUDASIR ALI

Ensuring students receive comprehensive and effective training in subjects is crucial for their academic success and overall development. By implementing the following strategies, teachers can create a conducive learning environment that fosters student growth and mastery of the curriculum.

ADVERTISEMENT

The key components that teachers should follow to groom students well are:-

Making effective classrooms: – Some teachers often claim to the principal sir that he/she is unable to control students during class. It is the fault of a teacher who does not use his/her vital techniques to bring them in control. Beating students harshly make failure of teachers. Two factors play an important role in making classrooms effective i.e. lecturing method and techniques in hand that must not be forgotten but gradually adopt them in classrooms so that it will make their learning for easy. Techniques include; Presentations, conversations on any topic, telling them to ask questions related to topics, taking class tests by framing different questions and so on; it is believed that teachers who understand the situation of a classroom are regarded as technical experts.

Seriousness and moral conduct of teachers: – Teachers should be morally sound and serious about their work. It is often said that teachers teach well but results do not seem good. It may be a number of factors but the two main ones are crucial i.e. defunct pedagogical methods and reckless approach for whole work. This marks the end of teachers to be worthy among the students. Content and lecturing method give positive feedback to teachers and seriousness ignite the inner fire of students when teaching is comprehensively managed in classrooms.

Making them realize nothing is impossible:- A teacher is a guide and a facilitator. Teachers must be inspired themselves and then it is possible to show the path towards the achievements. Students imitate their teachers when they get to know different success stories from their teachers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inspiring lessons: – Inspiring teachers are dynamic in their field. They teach topics in a very different way inspiring students to learn things comprehensively. A teacher must know his/her abilities that how he will shape students. Besides teaching, they encourage them to become something in life. Lessons that they give to students are worth noting and in the long run students get inspired by their thoughts and ideas.

Syllabus oriented teaching:- It proves good to go through the syllabus once and teach accordingly. But what matters is whether the topics given have been covered in detail or not. A good % of teachers in schools skip the basic things that are very indispensible. They should clear basics with the topics taught.

Assigning home work: – It canât be ignored at all. Daily giving home work makes them feel for studying well and get the work done properly. It tries to develop a sense of being a good student.

Framing papers in different pattern for class and Term tests:- Teachers often frame papers by taking questions from books given at the end of each chapter. This is an antiquated method and now it has no base in the competition filed. Knowledge and Art always reflect a creditworthiness of great teachers. They frame papers by asking questions from different angles just to check the conceptual clarity of students. It gives a new way to write the answers that truly develops creative ideas of writing and making students realize that rote learning has no existence.

Figuring out individual capacity of students:- All students are note equal at learning. It is the responsibility of teachers to find out outstanding, good, average students, and below average. This make them realize how to train those who fall into the average categories. It will definitely work out for teachers to help these students by giving them individual attention.