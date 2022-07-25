Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Nasik Division, has invited applications for filling up several vacant posts.

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 178 vacant posts will be filled up during this recruitment driver.

Vacancy details:

Important Dates:

Application to Apprentice training begins: 22nd July 2022

Last date for accepting applications: 10th August 2022

Tentative Schedule for Document verification: 16th to 31st August 2022

Tentative date for display of shortlists: 2nd Week of September

Name and number of vacancies:

Engineering/other Graduate Apprentices:

Aeronautical Engineer: 5

Computer Engineer: 7

Civil Engineer: 4

Electrical Engineer: 13

Electronics & Telecommunication Engineer (E&TC): 15

Mechanical Engineer: 43

Production Engineer: 4

Pharmacist: 3

Nursing Assistant: 5

TECHNICIAN (DIPLOMA) APPRENTICES:

ADVERTISEMENT

Aeronautical Engineer: 3

Civil Engineer: 4

Computer Engineer: 6

Electrical Engineer: 15

Electronics & Telecommunication Engineer (E&TC): 12

Mechanical Engineer: 33

Lab Assistant: 3

Hotel Management: 3

Qualification for Engineering/other Graduate Apprentices posts:

Aeronautical Engineer, Computer Engineer, Civil Engineer, Electrical Engineer, Electronics & Telecommunication Engineer (E&TC), Mechanical Engineer, Production Engineer: Graduates in the respective branch of Engineering.

Pharmacist: Graduate in Pharmacy

Nursing Assistant: Graduate (B SC) in Nursing

Qualification for TECHNICIAN (DIPLOMA) APPRENTICES posts:

Aeronautical Engineer, Civil Engineer, Computer Engineer, Electrical Engineer, Electronics & Telecommunication Engineer (E&TC), Mechanical Engineer: Diploma in respective branch of Engineering.

Lab Assistant: Diploma in Medical Lab technology

Hotel Management: Diploma in Hotel Management

Salary:

ENGINEERING/OTHER GRADUATE APPRENTICES: Rs.9000/- per Month.

TECHNICIAN (DIPLOMA) APPRENTICES (Stipend: Rs.8000/- per Month)

Eligibility:

For Engineering Graduate Apprentices:

Candidates should have completed Graduation in their respective branch of Engineering/Technology/Nursing from a recognized university in the above mentioned Disciplines/Subject fields only and the gap between the Date of Joining for apprentice training and the Graduation Date should not be more than 3 years.



For Technician (Diploma) Apprentices.

Candidates should have completed a Diploma in Engineering/Technology/Hotel management/Lab Tech from the State Board of Technical Education in the above-mentioned Disciplines/Subject fields only and the gap between the Date of Joining for apprentice training and the Date of qualifying for Diploma should not be more than 3 years. Those who are undergoing/Completed Graduate – engineering are not eligible for this apprenticeship program.

How to Apply

Interested and eligible candidates who meet the notified criteria should follow the following procedure.

STEP 1 (Form No.1): Register on the apprenticeship portal ‘www.mhrdnats.gov.in’ Registration on this portal is a must for further application i.e. STEP 2.

(Details for Registration on the apprenticeship portal are provided on the portal itself)

STEP 2: Apply in the HAL Nasik application form (Google form)

Click on the link given below to open the application form https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdxzgWRNLScIz1NAq_zjCMdiof8QCj5491LaDOd1Aq2k4xAg/viewform?usp=sf_link”

Enter the correct and required information in the application form and submit it.

Please verify that a submission message is seen on your screen “Your response has been registered Thank You!”. This ensures the submission process is completed.

Step 3: Attend Physical Document verification at HAL Nasik as per schedule which will be provided in email communication to the applied candidates. The tentative schedule is the 3rd/4th week of August 2022.