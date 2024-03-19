Anganwadi Worker and Helper Positions Available: Details Here

The government of Jammu and Kashmir, as part of its child development initiative, is seeking applicants for Anganwadi Worker and Helper positions at Anganwadi centers under the Poshan Project Qazigund.

There are a total of 14 vacancies, with applications accepted until May 16, 2024.

Candidates for the Anganwadi Worker position should have a 10+2 qualification and be aged between 18 and 37 years.

For the Anganwadi Helper position, candidates should have a Matriculation qualification and be aged between 18 and 37 years.

For more information, visit https://anantnag.nic.in/notice_category/recruitment/.