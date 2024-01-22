In a recent development, the School Education Department of the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has issued the final seniority list for PG Masters and teachers in the discipline of biochemistry as of January 1, 2024. This announcement comes after the release of the tentative seniority list on February 17, 2023.

Following the issuance of the tentative seniority list, the department received various representations and objections through concerned directorates for inclusion and updating in the seniority list.

Following Government Order No. 940-Edu of 2017, dated November 17, 2017, the department meticulously examined these representations on a case-by-case basis.

Notably, cases involving permission-related issues were scrutinised, revealing instances where PG Masters and teachers pursued their PG degrees during service through regular or distance mode without obtaining proper permission or leave from the competent authority.

Incorporating the objections received from the cadre members regarding additions, deletions, and corrections, the final seniority list has been issued.

It includes PG Masters and teachers who pursued their PG degrees through regular, distance, or private modes during service without obtaining proper permission or leave from the competent authority.

However, their inclusion in seniority and further promotion is subject to the grant of permission for pursuing a PG degree during service by the competent authority on merit.

The issuance of the final seniority list complies with Rule 24 of J&K Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956.

It is important to note that the date of birth of the incumbents recorded in the seniority list is subject to further verification from service records, along with reference to the original matriculation certificates of all the concerned individuals.

Download Here

The seniority list is also subject to the outcome of any pending writ petition(s) before any competent court of law. Additionally, members of the service who are not included or are aggrieved with their position in the final seniority list have the option to file a review petition within 5 days from the date of issuance, accompanied by supporting documents.

These petitions will be decided on a case-by-case basis, and no petitions will be entertained after the stipulated period.

The updated final seniority list is accessible on the official website of the School Education Department at www.jkeducation.gov.in

