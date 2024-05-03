LS polls: Omar Abdullah files nomination from Baramulla

Srinagar: National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party candidate Mir Fayaz on Thursday filed nomination papers from the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency in Jammu and Kashmir.

The last date for filing nomination in the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency is May 3 and the polling will be held on May 20

Accompanied by several party leaders and supporters from his Srinagar residence, Omar arrived at the office of Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla, Minga Sherpa, who is the returning officer for the constituency, to file his papers.

After filing his nomination papers Omar said that he was hopeful that the INDIA alliance would win all six seats of the erstwhile state of J&K.

“I have filed my nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections. It is after ten years that I filed a nomination paper in J&K. This tells you about the situation of democracy in Jammu and Kashmir. The previous assembly elections were held in 2014. In the last 10 years, Assembly elections have not been conducted in Jammu and Kashmir,” Omar told reporters in Baramulla

He said the importance of this upcoming election is that it is the first major election after August 5, 2019- the day when J&K’s special status was scrapped and the state was downgraded into two union territories.

“We are hopeful that the National Conference and our INDIA alliance partner (Congress) who are fighting elections together will win all five seats of J&K and one in Ladakh,” he said.

Omar said that NC opposes the decision taken on August 5, 2019, and they were asking for votes to fight against it.

The NC vice President refused to comment on Sajad Lone’s remarks that the People’s Conference will withdraw from the contest if the INDIA bloc makes a public commitment to the restoration of Article 370.

Omar later addressed a public gathering on Baramulla’s outskirts. The rally was also attended by Congress J&K President Vikar Rasool Wani.

PDP candidate Mir Fayaz also filed his nomination papers from the Baramulla parliamentary seat.

The former Rajya Sabha member Mir after filing the nomination paper accused Omar Abdullah of breaking the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD)- an alliance of five political parties seeking the restoration of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir which was revoked by the Centre in 2019.

“Omar sahib should tell the reason behind breaking the PAGD. It is he who broke the alliance,” Mir told media persons in Baramulla. “People now know everything as to which party did what after August 5, 2019.”

PDP candidate said his rival Sajad Lone of the Peoples Conference is a very strong candidate and has the support of several powers.

“Everyone knows the BJP is supporting him (Lone)…. Omar Sahib has the support of Shiv Sena and Congress. We have the support of Allah and people,” Mir said.

The race for the Baramulla Lok Sabha is mainly between Omar Abdullah and Sajad Lone. The other important contender is jailed Awami Ittehad Party leader Abdul Rashid Sheikh alias Engineer Rasheed who has already filed nomination papers