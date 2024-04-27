Karnah-Kupwara Road Closed Due to Fresh Snowfall

The Karnah-Kupwara Road closed for the movement of vehicles amid fresh snowfall at Sadhna Top.

The authorities suspended traffic on this road Saturday after the accumulation of several inches of snow at the Sadhna Top.

An official said that the Karnah-Kupwara road closed for the vehicular movement following continuous snowfall at the Sadhna Pass.

He said that the closure was temporary, and the road would be reopened for traffic once the weather conditions improved.

The Karnah administration has issued a weather advisory in which people from higher reaches and those living close to different water bodies have been asked not to venture out unnecessarily.(KNS)

