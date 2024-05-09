Senior Journalist Jyoti Malhotra Becomes First Woman Editor-in-Chief of 143-Year-Old Tribune Group

New Delhi: Senior journalist Jyoti Malhotra, who has reported on current affairs in India and across the globe, particularly South Asia, for over three decades, has been appointed the new editor-in-chief of the Chandigarh-based Tribune Group. She is the first woman to head the 143-year-old publication.

With extensive experience in print, television and digital media, Malhotra takes over from Rajesh Ramachandran and will assume charge from 14 May.

Malhotra has held senior positions at several prominent news organisations including India Today, The Indian Express, and Star News as well as ThePrint, where she had her most recent stints as editor, national and strategic affairs and subsequently senior consulting editor.

She has anchored news shows on television and produced political travelogues out of South Asia, in addition to writing columns for newspapers and magazines worldwide. She has also been a regular contributor to BBC Radio.

Having travelled extensively with top Indian leaders, Malhotra’s focus has been on politics, foreign policy, diplomacy and culture, especially in South Asia from Afghanistan to the Maldives, from Myanmar to Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

“The nuclear tests at Pokhran in May 1998 were a highlight of my reporting career, as was India’s subsequent isolation by the world and its slow re-engagement,” Malhotra writes on LinkedIn.

She has also reported exhaustively on Pakistan, from Kargil in 1999 to the SAARC summit in 2004, during which then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee met with Pakistan’s then President, Pervez Musharraf.

Her column ‘Foreign Affairs’ for The Indian Express “brought a popular slice of life to the story behind the news”, Malhotra says.

