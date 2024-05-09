Suggestions

School bus crushes 7-yr-old to death in Kulgam

Kulgam, May 08: A seven-year-old boy died after he was hit by a bus at Kilam belt of Devsar in South Kashmir’s Kulgam on Wednesday.

An official said an accident took place at Kilam when a school bus bearing registration number JK03J-2339 hit a minor boy.

The boy died on the spot, he said, and identified him as Ayan Mubarak, son of Mubarak Ahmad Shan from Kilam.

Meanwhile, Police have taken cognizance of the accident

