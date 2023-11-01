The global trout market is expected to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.1 per cent during 2023-2028. In this scenario, it is good to note that trout farming in Jammu and Kashmir has seen a significant surge. Its production has scaled up from 650 tonnes in 2019 to an impressive 2,000 tonnes in 2023. This exponential growth paints an encouraging picture of the state’s aquaculture sector and the potential it holds for the future.

Recently, a significant milestone was achieved with the stocking of an impressive 5,000 trout fingerlings in the Kishenganga River. Additionally, an important step was taken with the inauguration of a survey cum inspection hut in Dawar, Gurez. This infrastructure investment, with an estimated cost of 36.52 lakhs, underscores the commitment of the authorities towards enhancing the region’s aquaculture capabilities.



The importance of infrastructure cannot be overstated in the aquaculture industry. These facilities ensure effective management, research, and oversight, ultimately leading to improved production and economic growth. Moreover, the strategic partnership with NHPC played a crucial role in further strengthening the region’s aquaculture potential.



Two pairs of American Raceways were introduced at the trout unit in Wanpora, Gurez. The addition of two more pairs of American-style raceways will effectively double the production capacity of this unit, raising it from 4 tons to 8 tons. This expansion not only meets the surging demand for trout but also offers additional opportunities for local employment and economic growth.

The trajectory of trout farming in Jammu and Kashmir is nothing short of impressive, and there are compelling reasons to believe that this upward trend will persist. The growing market for trout products is a significant driver of this transformation.

Trout is considered a delicacy in many parts of the world, and the demand for this nutritious and flavorsome fish is increasing, both nationally and internationally. Consumers worldwide are seeking healthy and sustainable food options, and trout ticks all the right boxes. Its tender and succulent flesh is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, high-quality proteins, and essential nutrients.



Moreover, trout is a versatile ingredient that can be prepared in various culinary styles, making it a favored choice among chefs and home cooks alike. Notably, the market for trout products extends beyond fresh fish. Smoked trout, a delectable variant, has garnered a devoted following.

Its unique flavor profile and versatility in dishes such as salads, pâtés, and spreads have elevated it to gourmet status. This expanding market for processed trout products presents an excellent opportunity for value addition and increased revenue for local businesses and entrepreneurs.



As trout farming continues to flourish, it is essential to ensure that sustainability remains at the forefront of this burgeoning industry. Practices that prioritize environmental responsibility, such as efficient water usage, waste management, and disease control, will be crucial in preserving the natural beauty and ecological balance of the region. It is hoped that the J&K…