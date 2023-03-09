In a major development, the first and only exclusive online marketplace in the world for 100% pashminas has been launched, aiming to make Pashmina shawls global through an untroubled and high-tech platform, this e-commerce website will be free for all registered Kashmiri Artisans so that they can sell their products under their individual Brands at retail. Bypassing the middlemen-ship, the e-commerce website, Pashminacart.com will help them to reach a wider audience and sell their products directly to the customers in each and every nook of the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a first of its kind, the e-commerce only not aims to provide artisans of Kashmir a digital space to exhibit their shawls to customers worldwide, but surprisingly this high-tech platform doesn’t charge the registered artisans even a single penny for Listing, promoting, selling, or exhibiting these products. The Artisan just needs to sign up and rest will be taken care of. In nutshell, Artisan gets to keep 100% of profits from the sale, WOW.



The entrepreneur recognized this problem and set out to find a solution. He traveled to the remote villages where pashmina is made and met with the artisans themselves. He listened to their stories and understood their struggles and how they are promised the upliftment everytime, but why uplift when they can be Liberated! And so, the exclusive online marketplace for 100% pashminas was born. Now they have an open choice, which never existed before.

The launch of this marketplace is a major milestone for the Pashmina Industry. It represents a new era of transparency and fairness, where artisans are no longer exploited for their work. but also a significant achievement for the entrepreneur. His vision to create a platform that promotes ethical practices and empowers artisans is a testament to his dedication. It also represents a new era of appreciation for the incredible beauty and skill of pashmina.

The website, www.pashminacart.com launched this week has been designed with easy-to-use interface, managed and controlled by the artisans themselves in the whole process of selling the products. It is noteworthy that the initiative is being lauded as a major step in promoting the rich cultural heritage of Kashmir.





