Srinagar: The Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) Kandla has crossed the landmark of handling 100 MMT cargo traffic in the Financial Year 2022-23.

The DPA has become the first major port to cross the milestone in only three quarters of a fiscal year with a growth of 6.96 percent over the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

“Incidentally, DPA had achieved the milestone on November 1 of 2022 in the last FY,” the handout reads.

S K Mehta, IFS, Chairman and Nandeesh Shukla, IRTS, Deputy Chairman congratulated team DPA along with employees, workers, trade unions, port users and other stakeholders for their continuous support towards making DPA – a mega port with State-of-the-Art handling facilities.