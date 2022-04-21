Celebratory firing during a wedding in Uttar Pradesh’s Farukkhabad district left a toddler dead, police said on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident took place in Khimsepur village under Mohammadabad police station area on Wednesday night. During a pre-wedding ceremony, people in mood of jubilation started firing their guns during which a 4-year-old boy was hit on his head. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but died on the way.

According to the police, the boy was the son of Tinku Jatav one of Kishan Pal’s relative who stayed in nearby Kuberpur village. The moment of celebration turned gloomy. Relatives were crying inconsolably.

Police rushed to the spot and a probe was initiated. The minor child has sustained gunshot injuries in his head and based on complaint further action will be initiated,” said CO and Inspector, Dilip Kumar Bind, who was at the spot to investigate the matter.