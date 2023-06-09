The fight between Broner and Hutchinson, which is billed as “Return to Glory,” takes place at The Casino Miami and is broadcast on both standard PPV and FITE.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adrien Broner fights professionally again for the first time since 2021. On June 9, the former champion will face an unheralded competitor named Bill Hutchinson while working with the illustrious promoter Don King. Order the PPV only $14.99

The fight will take place in the Welterweight division and will have a total of 10 rounds. The weight limit has been set at 147 pounds (10.5 stone or 66.7 KG).

In this article, you will learn everything you need to know about the boxing pay-per-view (PPV).

Start Time: 7 p.m. ET, June 9

ADVERTISEMENT

Main Event: 10:30 p.m. ET

Banner: Return to Glory

Category: Welterweight

Venue: Casino Miami, Florida

Broadcast: PPV, FITE

Live stream: Order the PPV only $14.99

Adrien Broner vs. Bill Hutchinson Fight Card

Adrien Broner vs. Bill Hutchinson; Welterweights

Ahmed Elbiali vs. Rodolfo Gomez; Light Heavyweights

Guillermo Rigondeaux vs. Charlie Clemente; Bantamweights

Neslan Machado vs. Jonathan Smith; Featherweights

Antonio Perez vs. Nigel Fennell; Super Lightweights

Antonio Williams vs. Braulio Rodriguez; Lightweights

Dorian Bostic vs. Joshua Clark; Lightweights

Adlay Rodriguez vs. Raul Garcia Jr.; Welterweights

Broner and Hutchinson: Records, Bio, and Analysis

Adrien Broner

Nationality: American

Age: 33

Height: 5’6″

Reach: 68.9″

Debut: 2008

Record: 34-4-1 (24 via KO)

Stance: Orthodox

Bill Hutchinson

Nationality: American

Age: 34

Height: 5’8″

Reach: 68.1″

Debut: 2011

Record: 20-2-4 (9 via KO)

Stance: Orthodox

With a record of 34 wins, 4 losses, and 1 draw, Adrien Broner is a formidable opponent in the boxing ring. Twenty-four of his 34 victories were thumpings. On the other hand, Bill Hutchinson will enter the ring on Saturday night with a record of 20 wins, 2 defeats, and 4 draws, Nine of his victories have come through knockout.

With a 71% knockout percentage compared to Hutchinson’s 45%, it’s clear that Broner is the more powerful fighter. Even at 33 years old, Adrien Broner is the younger of the two men involved.

When it comes to height, Hutchinson has Broner beat because he is taller by two inches. Regardless, he outreaches the other guy by a whole inch.

When they enter the ring, both Adrien Broner and Bill Hutchinson assume the orthodox fighting position.

Broner is the more seasoned pro due to his 13-fight advantage and the fact that he made his debut 2 years and 10 months before Hutchinson. Hutchinson fought for the first time professionally in 2011. In 2011, Hutchinson fought for the first time. In his professional career, he has fought 247 rounds while Hutchinson has only fought 125.

Broner vs. Hutchinson Betting Odds

At the moment, Adrien Broner has a current odds of 1/20 (-2000) to win the competition outright, while Bill Hutchinson has odds of 15/2 (+750) if you are interested in betting on a major upset.

How to Watch the Broner vs Hutchinson PPV fight from anywhere?

The boxers will enter the ring at 11:00 p.m. EST/8:00 p.m. PST/ 4:00 a.m. BST at Casino Miami Jai Alai in Miami, Florida.

At 6:50 PM EST / 3:50 PM PST, Fite.tv will begin their US PPV.

At 11:50 p.m. (BTS), the Fite.tv UK PPV will begin streaming.

The US may watch Broner vs. Hutchinson on PPV at Fite.tv. Once you’ve bought it, you may stream it on your Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Apple TV, Apple TV, or Smart TV.

PPV Broner vs. Hutchinson is available on Fite.tv in the United Kingdom. Once you’ve bought it, you may stream it on your Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Apple TV, Apple TV, or Smart TV.

The total cost of the event is $24.99 through PPV. You can watch the full PPV fight via PremiumTV only for $14.99 from anywhere, no future or monthly payment.