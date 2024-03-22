Upgrade Your TV Sound with a Soundbar and Woofer

If you’re looking to improve your TV’s audio quality, adding a soundbar with woofer is one of the best upgrades you can make. The combination of a soundbar and separate woofer delivers immersive, theatre-like sound that transforms your TV viewing experience. Here are some of the key benefits of using a soundbar with a woofer:

1. Enhanced Audio Quality

The small built-in speakers of today’s slim LED and OLED TVs leave a lot to be desired when it comes to sound performance. Soundbars are designed to dramatically boost your TV’s audio with dedicated speaker components that provide cleaner, crisper sound. Adding a wireless subwoofer takes it a step further by providing deep, rich bass that you simply can’t get from TV speakers. The woofer handles all the low frequencies so the soundbar can focus on delivering clear dialog and detailed mid and high frequencies.

2. Surround Sound Effects

Many soundbars nowadays come equipped with advanced audio processing that creates an immersive surround sound experience from just one front unit. Higher-end models may incorporate processing that bounces audio around your room, enveloping you in surround sound. Having a separate woofer improves the surround sound effect by freeing up the soundbar to focus on mid and high frequency effects. The subwoofer handles the low rumble of explosions, soundtrack bass and other deep sounds that complete the cinematic experience.

3. Better Dialog Clarity

The small speakers built into slim TV designs often lack the power to make dialog clear and intelligible, especially at lower volumes. This can lead to cranking up the volume just to understand what characters are saying. Soundbars are designed with dialogue clarity in mind, using specialised speaker components and audio processing to make speech stand out.

4. Flexible Placement

One benefit of having a separate subwoofer is that it can be placed anywhere in your room, allowing for flexibility in setup. The woofer tones down as you get farther away from it, so you can position it near your seating area for maximum bass impact. Since all the low frequencies are handled by the sub, the soundbar becomes a dedicated centre channel that can go right under your TV.

5. Wireless Convenience

Modern soundbars and subwoofers feature wireless connectivity between units for easy, clutter-free setup. That means no need to run long cables across your room. The soundbar connects to your TV via a single optical audio cable or HDMI, while the subwoofer pairs wirelessly. Many soundbars now support HDMI ARC, which carries both audio and video signals through one HDMI cable between the soundbar and TV.

6. Room-Filling Volume

The combined audio power of a soundbar amplified by a subwoofer can fill large rooms with immersive theatre-level volume. While your TV speakers may start to distort at higher volumes, a soundbar and woofer system can play at louder volumes cleanly and smoothly. Having a dedicated subwoofer also prevents soundbar distortion.

Conclusion