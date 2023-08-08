SRINAGAR: Tajamul Mir was pleasantly surprised when a large group of students mobbed him at Government Degree College, Handwara. Students pushed and jostled to get close to him and click a selfie. Unmindful of the occasion, he shook hands with everyone and clicked a selfie without asking any questions.

It was after a few moments when some played `Zahar Chani Loluk’ on their mobile phones that he realized that people wanted to express their love. For a 24-year-old undergrad student from a remote village in Rajwar, it was a moment of reckoning.

Tajamul Mir who goes by his stage name Taju Mir has become an overnight sensation after he released `Zahar Chani Loluk’. The song has notched 1.2 million views in just four days on one YouTube channel.

His looks will pale any famous Bollywood stars. His long hair with a pullover will give any celebrity run for the money. Yet he is grounded and wants to move on and realize his goal to give a better life to his family.

“I come from a remote village. From childhood, I was interested in singing. I also participated in a qawwali competition organized by the education department. It was a duty officer Langate police post Rashid Khan who motivated me to focus on singing and trying new things. He used to finance me from his pocket because I did not have the means. And today if I have achieved something, it is because of Rashid Sahab,” Taju told The Kashmir Monitor.

Coming from a humble background, his father retired as a government employee a few years back. The large family runs on his pension. “I want to give a decent life to my family. That is why I am working hard. Success eluded me though I had released a song earlier too. It was Kasheer Pop Box which wanted to record `Zahar Chani loluk’. Its lyrics: have been written by my friend Feroz Maqbool who is also from Handwara,” he said.

Since Taju had decided to make a career in music, he wanted to get formal training. Despite little means available, he learnt harmonium for three months at the Institute of Music and Fine Arts, Srinagar. Later he went to Chandigarh where he worked with a music label which helped him hone his skills.

“I want to make Kashmir music famous in Bollywood. I am inspired by Ishfaq Kawa. He is such a talented singer. Besides, I want to complete my education. I am currently in my BA (first year). I want to make my parents proud,” he said.