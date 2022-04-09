BARAMULLA, APRIL 09: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today urged the youth to expose and isolate those justifying terrorism.

“It is necessary to foil underground as well as overground extremist ideological campaign, which is involved in misguiding our youth. Young people and the entire community have a huge responsibility to isolate and expose those justifying or condoning terrorism”, Sinha said.

Sinha was addressing hundreds of enthusiastic youth and citizens during a `Sahi Raasta’ program organized by Chinar Corps in Pattan, Baramulla.

Lt Governor said that Young minds have an instinctive attraction to ideals of peace, selfless service, and progress in society. And the J&K administration has taken many steps to create supportive infrastructure, schemes, and policies to meet the aspirations of the young population.

Entrepreneurship and employment opportunities are showing spectacular growth, tourism is expanding by leaps and bounds, the Lt Governor observed.

The Lt Governor further said that J&K has a large pool of excellent human resources and a favorable demographic profile, which is receiving more and more attention from India Inc, interested to transform UT’s economic landscape.

Calling the `Sahi Raasta’ program a life-changing process, the Lt Governor said it is an opportunity to turn the dreams of youth into reality showing them the right path to living a virtuous and successful life.

The Lt Governor said that before 2019 the youth of J&K were deliberately denied opportunities by a few vested interests.

Under the leadership of the Hon’ble Prime Minister, in August 2019, Jammu and Kashmir entered a new era of governance. We are addressing critical areas of reforms for speeding up investment and growth, the Lt Governor said.

Terming peace and harmony as preconditions for development, the Lt Governor lauded the Army and the security forces for their sustained efforts towards maintaining peace and also bringing misguided youth back on to the right path.

The ‘Sahi Raasta’ initiative by the Chinar Corps in collaboration with UT administration and civil society aims to bring the misguided youth back to normal life and provide them opportunities for a bright future and remove their misconceptions via interactions and counseling with expert mentors.

On the occasion, various mentors of the program including SSP Baramulla and other young achievers were felicitated by the Lt Governor.

While speaking on the occasion, Lt Gen DP Pandey, GOC Chinar Corps talked briefly about the ‘Sahi Raasta’ initiative and the participants that have benefitted from it.

Maj General S S Salaria, GoC Kilo Force; B K Singh, Principal Secretary School Education; Brigadier Alok Dash, Commandant 10 Sector; RR Swain, Special DG CID; Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir; Udhay Bhaskar Billa, DIG North; Bhupinder Kumar, DC Baramulla; Rayees Mohammad Bhat, SSP Baramulla; Col. Bannerjee 10 Sector RR, besides youth, their parents and mentors were present on the occasion.