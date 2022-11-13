JAMMU, Nov 13: Weather was generally clear in J&K during the last 24 hours as the Met office said on Sunday that widespread light to moderate rain/snow is expected in the next 24 hours.

“Widespread light to moderate rain/snow is likely to occur in J&K during the next 24 hours,” an official of Met department said.

Srinagar had 0.8, Pahalgam minus 3.8 and Gulmarg minus 3.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

Drass town in Ladakh region had minus 9.5, Kargil minus 3.4 and Leh minus 9 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 10.6, Katra 10.2, Batote 4, Banihal 4.8 and Bhaderwah 1.3 as the minimum temperature.