SRINAGAR, JULY 18: To empower Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) at Gram Panchayat level, 44 Digital village Centres (DVCs) have been established, two in each district, across Jammu and Kashmir.

Under this mission, 44 Panchayat Ghars were identified by concerned District Commissioners.

The DVCs were established in these Panchayat Ghars and were equipped with IT infrastructure, other equipment and all connectivity.

DVCs will act as one stop service solution at the village level and provide services like Wi-Fi Hotspots, telemedicine, Agricultural support service, digital payments and other G2C/B2C services. IT department, with active support of Finance Department, plans to establish more such DVCs in rest of the Gram Panchayats of J&K.

The programme was launched on pilot basis at a cost of Rs 5 Crore across 44 villages in J&K. In the first phase, two villages are being taken up from each district, feasible in terms of connectivity (Fibre VSAT) to offer digital services. After ascertaining the impact in the pilot phase, remaining Gram Panchayats are being taken up in second phase.

The basic aim of the programme is to deliver governance effectively through IT enabled services, generate awareness regarding implementation of Government Schemes and upgrade the socio-economic status of the rural masses.

The existing Gram Panchayat buildings are designated as Digital Village Centres (DVCs), provided with facilities like Smart LEDs, Computers, Screens, internet and other relevant facilities. The Village Level Workers (VLWs) of the Rural Development Department are the custodians of the DVCs; responsible for overall management of the centres. These centres are looked after by concerned village Nambardar/Lambardar(s) and Chowkidar(s) as well.

After inaugurating 44 digital village centres in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that a new era of development has rightly started in the Union Territory, which has taken a giant leap towards inclusive development.

“A new era of development has rightly started in Jammu and Kashmir, and we have taken a giant leap towards inclusive development. Today, 44 panchayats, 40 blocks have been dedicated to the people in the form of Digital Village Centres and arrangements have been made to reach out with all the online schemes of the government,” said Sinha.