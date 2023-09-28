In Srinagar, the meteorological center has issued the latest weather forecast for Jammu and Kashmir, providing valuable insights into the upcoming weather conditions in the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

On September 28th, the forecast calls for light to moderate rainfall and snowfall in higher-altitude areas, starting in the late evening and continuing throughout the night. This weather system will initially affect North Kashmir and gradually extend across the area, with a particular focus on Kashmir, Pir Panjal, and Sonmarg-Zojila regions.

Moving to September 29th, the outlook predicts rain and snowfall at higher altitudes in various parts of Kashmir and isolated regions in Jammu. Meanwhile, September 30th is expected to bring mainly dry weather.

From October 1st to 5th, predominantly dry conditions are anticipated. There might be isolated instances of brief rain or snowfall in higher-altitude areas, but the probability remains low.

Overall, there is no significant precipitation expected in the coming week.